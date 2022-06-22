Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,897 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 3,173 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $5,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 136.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,933,340 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $386,907,000 after buying an additional 1,690,224 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth about $218,333,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,072,320 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $281,338,000 after buying an additional 593,329 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,186,652 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $156,519,000 after buying an additional 541,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,528,573 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,103,418,000 after buying an additional 436,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total transaction of $1,285,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.75, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,517 shares in the company, valued at $2,317,643.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,438 shares of company stock worth $6,968,072. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EA. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $169.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.75.

EA stock opened at $130.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.49 billion, a PE ratio of 47.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.81. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $109.24 and a one year high of $147.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 11.29%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is an increase from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 27.54%.

About Electronic Arts (Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.