Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.70

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the data storage provider on Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd.

Seagate Technology has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Seagate Technology has a dividend payout ratio of 30.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Seagate Technology to earn $9.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.8%.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $72.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33. The firm has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.04. Seagate Technology has a fifty-two week low of $70.11 and a fifty-two week high of $117.67.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 339.73% and a net margin of 15.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,452,197 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $277,050,000 after purchasing an additional 473,901 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 732,821 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $82,794,000 after buying an additional 297,450 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 274.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 110,669 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $9,949,000 after buying an additional 81,152 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 4.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,843,144 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $165,698,000 after buying an additional 78,298 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 51.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 214,092 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $19,247,000 after buying an additional 72,743 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

