FedEx Co. (FDX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.15 on July 11th

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 1.15 per share by the shipping service provider on Monday, July 11th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75.

FedEx has raised its dividend by an average of 5.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. FedEx has a payout ratio of 20.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect FedEx to earn $22.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.3%.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $230.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $211.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. FedEx has a 52-week low of $192.82 and a 52-week high of $304.59. The company has a market cap of $59.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.31.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FDX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $297.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $297.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.30.

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDX. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in FedEx by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,860,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $554,936,000 after acquiring an additional 281,250 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 45.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 430,364 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $99,582,000 after buying an additional 135,109 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 214.6% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 151,997 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $35,171,000 after buying an additional 103,684 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 24.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 518,464 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $119,968,000 after buying an additional 101,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 6.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,275,892 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $295,227,000 after buying an additional 80,535 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

