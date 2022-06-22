Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires 1,521 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $5,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USB. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.6% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 84,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 12.0% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 7,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $7,314,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 34.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 18.3% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on USB. UBS Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.77.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $46.37 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.98. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $44.79 and a 12 month high of $63.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.66%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

