Nexus Investment Management ULC Sells 10 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Nexus Investment Management ULC lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,091 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.2% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. NS Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 33 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,348.39, for a total value of $77,496.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78 shares in the company, valued at $183,174.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 550,357 shares of company stock valued at $21,855,978. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $2,775.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wedbush cut their price objective on Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,113.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,300.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,297.86.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,230.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,307.81 and a 200 day moving average of $2,600.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,037.69 and a 52 week high of $3,030.93.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $26.29 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

