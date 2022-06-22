Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 3,163 Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 19.6% in the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 373,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,453,000 after purchasing an additional 61,140 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $207,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $7,258,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 18.9% in the first quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 376,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,724,000 after purchasing an additional 60,002 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 53,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $71.97 on Wednesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $69.86 and a 52 week high of $82.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.98.

