Dividend Assets Capital LLC Increases Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 55.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $6,855,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at $14,147,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMT opened at $246.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $220.00 and a twelve month high of $303.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.71 billion, a PE ratio of 42.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $248.36 and its 200 day moving average is $251.45.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.85). American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $1.43 dividend. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 98.96%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America started coverage on American Tower in a research report on Sunday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.29.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

