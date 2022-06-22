Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Has $1.35 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,157 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $887,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in Intel by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $37.73 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $36.60 and a 52-week high of $57.83. The stock has a market cap of $154.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.46.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 24.25%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. DZ Bank lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.24.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

