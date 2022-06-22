Keene & Associates Inc. Has $3.47 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Keene & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,838 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 2.8% of Keene & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 24,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRK opened at $88.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.13. The company has a market capitalization of $222.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.36. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $94.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 26.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.37%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.60.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

