Dividend Assets Capital LLC Has $725,000 Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC lessened its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 134.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total value of $57,948.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,600.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde stock opened at $298.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $313.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $315.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $267.51 and a 1-year high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.15. Linde had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. Linde’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 60.31%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LIN shares. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $352.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.71.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

