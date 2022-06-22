ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Stock Position Decreased by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ABB by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ABB during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ABB during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABB during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ABB during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 14.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABB. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of ABB from CHF 36 to CHF 34 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ABB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. HSBC lowered shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of ABB from CHF 32 to CHF 33 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of ABB from CHF 35 to CHF 37 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.71.

ABB stock opened at $26.75 on Wednesday. ABB Ltd has a 12 month low of $26.62 and a 12 month high of $39.11. The firm has a market cap of $54.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). ABB had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The business had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 28th. ABB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.75%.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

