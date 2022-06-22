Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 502,831 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 20,823 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up about 1.4% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $28,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on CSCO. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.05.

CSCO opened at $44.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.84. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.02 and a 1 year high of $64.29. The stock has a market cap of $182.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.99.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

