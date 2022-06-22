Evanson Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 923 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $170.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $366.84. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $700.99.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NFLX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $425.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $640.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $465.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $300.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $360.54.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

