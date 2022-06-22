Ridgewood Investments LLC Purchases New Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 674 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $170.91 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $366.84.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.61. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Netflix from $420.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wedbush raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Benchmark lowered Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $360.54.

Netflix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.