N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Has $278,000 Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 47,901.8% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,179,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,956,000 after purchasing an additional 9,160,258 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,762,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,465,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371,300 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,727,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,687 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,123,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 111.7% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,584,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,802,000 after purchasing an additional 836,243 shares in the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MO has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen upped their target price on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.25.

NYSE:MO opened at $45.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.50. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.53 and a 12-month high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 219.51%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

