Veriti Management LLC Grows Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Catherine P. Lego purchased 1,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $460.35 per share, for a total transaction of $799,167.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,013,356.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.22, for a total value of $378,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,054,418.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LRCX shares. B. Riley downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $625.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $725.00 to $675.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $869.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $775.00 to $837.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $596.00 to $567.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $668.74.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $433.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $477.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $557.69. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $411.39 and a 1 year high of $731.85. The company has a market cap of $60.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.26.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.48 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 27.13%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.49 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 18.76%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

