T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stake Lessened by Oakworth Capital Inc.

Oakworth Capital Inc. cut its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 67.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 350 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 711 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 703.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,827,000. Destination Wealth Management bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth approximately $656,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 44,545 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,166,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,592,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total transaction of $2,439,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 674,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,278,839.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

TMUS stock opened at $131.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.35. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.51 and a 12-month high of $150.20. The company has a market cap of $164.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.78, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $20.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $152.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on shares of T-Mobile US to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.68.

T-Mobile US Profile (Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.