Oakworth Capital Inc. Sells 320 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Oakworth Capital Inc. decreased its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 78.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 8.0% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 8.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in SBA Communications in the third quarter worth $71,350,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications in the third quarter worth $1,662,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 23.1% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $303.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.58 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $335.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $336.62. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $286.41 and a 52-week high of $391.15.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $619.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.91 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.72%.

In other news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.05, for a total value of $338,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,073,986.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 1,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.72, for a total value of $656,843.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,150,776.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,889 shares of company stock worth $11,316,993 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SBAC shares. StockNews.com cut SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on SBA Communications from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Cowen increased their target price on SBA Communications from $373.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $383.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $391.13.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

