Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Purchases 549 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 233.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 549 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,036,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,356,000 after buying an additional 2,016,216 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,449,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 20,595.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 846,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,537,000 after purchasing an additional 842,755 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,807,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,658,000 after purchasing an additional 338,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 120.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 453,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,252,000 after purchasing an additional 247,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABC. UBS Group raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $167.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $139.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $178.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.82.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 4,895 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $783,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.11, for a total value of $1,861,022.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,261,405.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,071,559 shares of company stock valued at $910,983,170 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABC opened at $143.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $111.34 and a 1-year high of $167.19.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $57.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.26 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 349.46% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.44%.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

