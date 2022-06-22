Oakworth Capital Inc. Acquires 1,650 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 270.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,260 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BK. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BK stock opened at $42.32 on Wednesday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $40.26 and a 52-week high of $64.63. The stock has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.22 and a 200-day moving average of $52.05.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 33.66%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BK shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $59.00 to $51.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.38.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

