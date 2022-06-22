Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Position Boosted by Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,392 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 38.3% in the first quarter. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC now owns 7,492 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 19.4% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 76,257 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,885,000 after buying an additional 12,375 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 325,282 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $16,570,000 after buying an additional 6,971 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth about $1,832,000. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 23.7% in the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 63,182 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,218,000 after buying an additional 12,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.80.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $50.65 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.55 and a 12 month high of $56.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.83. The company has a market cap of $212.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.41.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.71%.

In other news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,832.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $81,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,321 shares of company stock worth $1,415,192. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

