Veriti Management LLC Purchases 1,026 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $785,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,619,300.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total value of $3,967,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,596,818.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,683 shares of company stock worth $6,297,119 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $76.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.11. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $72.20 and a 12 month high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 296.77% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 10th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.69%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CL. Raymond James began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.71.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

