Diversified Trust Co Sells 15,657 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Diversified Trust Co decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 86.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,406 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 15,657 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 9,718 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,876 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,025 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 1,522 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 20,807 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 73.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

NYSE:NSC opened at $224.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.96. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $219.31 and a fifty-two week high of $299.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.11.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 21.95%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.03%.

Norfolk Southern announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the railroad operator to reacquire up to 14.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NSC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $345.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $308.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.82.

In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $241,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,284,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile (Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.