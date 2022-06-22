Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Acquires 635 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,486 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 635 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $3,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in United Rentals by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in United Rentals by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 916 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Rentals stock opened at $242.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $233.17 and a twelve month high of $414.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $295.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $317.37.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 29.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on URI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of United Rentals to $400.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $384.55.

In related news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total value of $2,094,663.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,666 shares in the company, valued at $8,495,254.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Shiv Singh purchased 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $288.65 per share, with a total value of $49,936.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,529.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

