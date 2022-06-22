Pensionfund Sabic Sells 3,000 Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Pensionfund Sabic lowered its position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NHI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in National Health Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $25,750,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its position in National Health Investors by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 941,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,112,000 after acquiring an additional 375,566 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new stake in National Health Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $12,928,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in National Health Investors by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 733,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,136,000 after acquiring an additional 222,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in National Health Investors by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,539,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,874,000 after acquiring an additional 145,018 shares in the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NHI has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut National Health Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Health Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.60.

National Health Investors stock opened at $58.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 23.40 and a quick ratio of 23.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96 and a beta of 0.96. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.22 and a 1-year high of $69.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.65.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $71.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.06 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 29.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 195.65%.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

