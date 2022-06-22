Pensionfund Sabic Sells 18,500 Shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Pensionfund Sabic decreased its position in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,500 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HTA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Healthcare Trust of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,247,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,516,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,247 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Healthcare Trust of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,972,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,850,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,175,000 after acquiring an additional 755,100 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 238.3% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 896,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,936,000 after acquiring an additional 631,549 shares during the period.

NYSE:HTA opened at $27.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $34.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.95 and a beta of 0.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 309.52%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Healthcare Trust of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

