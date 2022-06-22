Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Sold by Pensionfund Sabic

Pensionfund Sabic trimmed its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. RK Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. RK Asset Management LLC now owns 101,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 1st quarter worth about $411,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 183.8% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 130,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,809,000 after acquiring an additional 84,412 shares during the period. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Campbell Soup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.10.

Campbell Soup stock opened at $47.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $39.76 and a 12 month high of $51.94.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.28%.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

