Pensionfund Sabic Trims Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Pensionfund Sabic decreased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 21,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 35,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KDP shares. Truist Financial cut shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group cut shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Maria A. Sceppaguercio-Gever sold 8,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $312,381.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,923,921.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Anthony Shoemaker bought 5,500 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.60 per share, for a total transaction of $195,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 53,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,904,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,775 shares of company stock worth $2,090,831. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $34.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.64. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.44 and a fifty-two week high of $39.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 44.64%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper (Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.