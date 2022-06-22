Pensionfund Sabic Has $1.75 Million Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Pensionfund Sabic cut its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GWW. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 79.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GWW opened at $449.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $484.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $493.07. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $391.16 and a 1-year high of $529.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.20.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.16 by $0.91. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 53.07% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 26.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.67%.

In other news, VP John L. Howard sold 1,732 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.24, for a total value of $882,003.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,473,539.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 276 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.05, for a total value of $135,805.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,672.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,762 shares of company stock worth $7,252,245. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Atlantic Securities raised W.W. Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Stephens raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research raised W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $474.00 to $449.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $511.38.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

