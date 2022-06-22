Pensionfund Sabic Cuts Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Pensionfund Sabic reduced its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,638,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,952,000 after acquiring an additional 321,967 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,017,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,748,000 after acquiring an additional 207,250 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,341,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626,751 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,583,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,186,000 after acquiring an additional 505,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,198,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,956,000 after acquiring an additional 45,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on MNST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.85.

In other news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $4,550,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,232,204. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Guy Carling sold 26,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $2,386,108.27. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,997.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,028 shares of company stock valued at $10,522,704. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

MNST stock opened at $90.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.98. The firm has a market cap of $48.12 billion, a PE ratio of 35.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.01. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.78 and a fifty-two week high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Monster Beverage (Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.