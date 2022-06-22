Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Trims Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $2,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTUM. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS MTUM opened at $134.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.32. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $81.37 and a 1 year high of $113.60.

