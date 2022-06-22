Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 9,071 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC decreased its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 47.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,071 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 197.9% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter worth $4,704,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $1,349,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 200,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,310,000 after acquiring an additional 12,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 4,705 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $59.82 on Wednesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.63 and a 1 year high of $69.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $82.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.23.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.10. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.14%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MDLZ. StockNews.com upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.55.

In other news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $2,008,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,100.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

