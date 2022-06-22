Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Stock Holdings Boosted by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $5,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.57.

In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total transaction of $452,812.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,880 shares in the company, valued at $828,233.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $4,579,656.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,961 shares of company stock valued at $14,651,682. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $143.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.08 and a 1 year high of $170.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.59. The firm has a market cap of $59.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.80.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 57.27%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

