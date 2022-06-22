Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 170 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC decreased its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DUK. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup began coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.55.

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $46,708.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,885,511.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DUK opened at $99.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.01 and a 200-day moving average of $106.44. The company has a market cap of $76.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.34. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $95.48 and a one year high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 82.77%.

About Duke Energy (Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.