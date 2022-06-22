Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $1.48 Million Stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IGSB. Allstate Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 7,925,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,050,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229,175 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,755,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,582,000 after acquiring an additional 116,509 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,748,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,212,000 after acquiring an additional 73,687 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 1,356,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,096,000 after acquiring an additional 59,317 shares during the period. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,259,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,876,000 after acquiring an additional 80,297 shares during the period.

Get iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

IGSB opened at $50.19 on Wednesday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.82 and a twelve month high of $54.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.17.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.