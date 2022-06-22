Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $1.65 Million Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 5.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 673 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COF. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,836,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $846,750,000 after purchasing an additional 890,874 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,900,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,993,000 after purchasing an additional 91,855 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $528,618,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,616,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,074,000 after purchasing an additional 271,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,401,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,327,000 after purchasing an additional 543,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on COF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $217.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler cut Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $164.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.23.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $106.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.14. The stock has a market cap of $41.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.44. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $98.54 and a 12-month high of $177.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.23. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 34.71%. The business had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 9.44%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,813,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,542,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

