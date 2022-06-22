Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,464 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Accenture by 4.4% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 662 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Accenture by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,509,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its position in Accenture by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in Accenture by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 11,105 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,603,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in Accenture by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACN opened at $282.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $268.17 and a 1-year high of $417.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $330.59.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.06, for a total transaction of $148,078.20. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 26,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,326,090.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total value of $1,969,562.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 165,866 shares in the company, valued at $52,269,352.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $378.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $375.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $375.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.85.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

