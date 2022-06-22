Evanson Asset Management LLC Invests $220,000 in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOT. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,226,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,190,000 after acquiring an additional 40,963 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 935,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 846,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,639,000 after acquiring an additional 22,098 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 814,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 581,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,004,000 after acquiring an additional 24,438 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT opened at $173.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $192.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $166.75 and a 12 month high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

