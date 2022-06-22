Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $50.46 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,914 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 1.4% of Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $50,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 320 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,639,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fusion Capital LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $255.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 target price (down previously from $365.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $365.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.97.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $165.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $414.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.47. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $153.28 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 4.29%.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total transaction of $27,406,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 239,694 shares of company stock worth $50,256,524. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

