Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Buys New Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,622 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 239,694 shares of company stock valued at $50,256,524. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA to $283.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.97.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $165.66 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $153.28 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $414.15 billion, a PE ratio of 44.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $183.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.29%.

About NVIDIA (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.