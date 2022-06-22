Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $29.99. Reaves Utility Income Fund shares last traded at $28.95, with a volume of 8,843 shares traded.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UTG. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,087 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 543,673 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $17,816,000 after buying an additional 21,352 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 367,064 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $12,029,000 after buying an additional 52,551 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 133,865 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after buying an additional 5,994 shares during the period.

Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.

