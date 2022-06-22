Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Holdings Raised by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $3,111,594,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Chevron by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,440,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,296 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $119,040,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Chevron by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,400,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,689,870,000 after acquiring an additional 917,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 534.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 946,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,113,000 after acquiring an additional 797,701 shares in the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DZ Bank raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Chevron from $186.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.48.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $928,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 4,700 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total value of $757,123.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock opened at $154.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $303.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $182.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.46.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 53.38%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

