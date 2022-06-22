Nordea Investment Management AB Cuts Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,802,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 257,549 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises approximately 0.8% of Nordea Investment Management AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.23% of Pfizer worth $673,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on PFE. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays set a $52.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.26.

Shares of PFE opened at $48.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.24. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.82 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.70%.

In other Pfizer news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

