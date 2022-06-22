Nordea Investment Management AB Lowers Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 334,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,484 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.2% of Nordea Investment Management AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.05% of Alphabet worth $947,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $1,438,000. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $387,000. Essex Savings Bank grew its position in Alphabet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 1,245 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Nellore Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Nellore Capital Management LLC now owns 18,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group raised its holdings in Alphabet by 4.9% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 427 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total value of $3,593,841.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at $39,526,620.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 551,675 shares of company stock valued at $25,567,428. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,240.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,044.16 and a 12 month high of $3,042.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,315.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,606.87.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $26.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,290.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Twenty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,315.38.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

