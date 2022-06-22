iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Acquired by Insight Wealth Strategies LLC

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,164,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 81,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,450,000 after purchasing an additional 17,871 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $673,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $62.41 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $61.12 and a one year high of $82.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.82.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

