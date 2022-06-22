Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Has $225,000 Stock Holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of WD-40 by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in WD-40 in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in WD-40 by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in WD-40 by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in WD-40 in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WD-40 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of WD-40 from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

WD-40 stock opened at $182.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $185.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 37.50 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.91. WD-40 has a one year low of $170.01 and a one year high of $279.98.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.80 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.73% and a net margin of 13.07%. WD-40’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that WD-40 will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

