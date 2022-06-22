Dividend Assets Capital LLC Invests $27,000 in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 118 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,943,804 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,241,265,000 after purchasing an additional 25,957 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,453,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $971,769,000 after acquiring an additional 102,232 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 4.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,963,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $718,099,000 after acquiring an additional 137,580 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,488,845 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $702,201,000 after acquiring an additional 132,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,034,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $573,976,000 after acquiring an additional 29,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on IQV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho dropped their price target on IQVIA from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded IQVIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $290.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on IQVIA from $275.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.80.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $198.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $37.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.08. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.67 and a 1 year high of $285.61.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

