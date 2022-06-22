Dividend Assets Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 205 Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 10,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,777,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Addison Capital Co grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 22,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 25,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,910,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.27.

In related news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 12,860 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.24, for a total value of $3,269,526.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,902.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 1,601 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.34, for a total transaction of $399,193.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,169,903.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,822 shares of company stock worth $6,451,256. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STZ opened at $234.94 on Wednesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.35 and a 1 year high of $261.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.22 billion, a PE ratio of -1,305.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.46.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -516.67%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

