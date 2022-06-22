Dividend Assets Capital LLC Acquires 173 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 719 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 321 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Bank OZK boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 8,913 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 629 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total value of $83,399.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,586.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

IFF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Mizuho cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $147.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $170.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.37.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $112.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a PE ratio of 51.81, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.02. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.38 and a 12 month high of $157.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.78.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is 144.95%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

