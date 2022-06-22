Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires 8,104 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 82.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,986 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,104 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,489,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,766,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,110 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,184,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,608,177,000 after purchasing an additional 304,806 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,468,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,728,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,199 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 13,019,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,455,208,000 after purchasing an additional 730,632 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 5.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,517,662,000 after purchasing an additional 613,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $72.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.47 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.87. The stock has a market cap of $83.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.40.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $152.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $175.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.83.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

